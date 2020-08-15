We already know that Apple is going to unveil its upcoming iPhone 12 series in the coming month. This year, we will see a total of four iPhone devices – iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Max Pro. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have seen many events got cancelled. Also, the trend of online launch events has increased. However, as soon as the situation is getting better, the companies have started announcing the launch date of their flagship device. Apple iPhone 12 Launch Date has also been Revealed by a tech analyst Jon Prosser.

Apple iPhone 12 Launch date Revealed- Expected to Land in October

He has revealed the launch and even shipping details of the iPhone 12-series as well as the next iPad and Apple Watch. According to him, Apple will hold the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro event in week 42, beginning on October 12. Moreover, Apple will then open pre-orders for the iPhone 12 (non-Pro) models the same week and start shipping the next week, which begins on October 19. The iPhone 12 Pro models are expected to ship sometime in November.

New, adjusted Apple dates! Apple Watch & iPad

– Via press release

– Week 37 w/c Sep 7 iPhone 12 event

– Week 42 w/c Oct 12 iPhone 12 devices

– Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

– Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19 iPhone 12 Pro devices

– Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

He has also revealed the launch date of the affordable iPad 10.2 and the Apple Watch Series 6. According to him, both devices will land in the week starting September 7. He also claimed that Apple will launch these two devices through a press release. There will not be an event to launch them. On the other hand, the company will launch the iPhone-12 series in an event. Whether it will be an online-only event or the company will call the journalists in the event is not clear yet. Apple has also not revealed any information regarding the event yet.

