



In a recently updated support document, Apple throws a spotlight on the functionality between the iPhone 12 models and the new MagSafe chargers. The company says that its new MagSafe Charger will be limited to 12W peak power delivery when used with the iPhone 12 mini, compared to up to 15W for all other iPhone 12 models.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini to Support MagSafe Charging

The company reported that the Apple iPhone 12 mini will be able to achieve this 12W with a USB-C Power Delivery power adapter that is at or above 9V/2.03A. However, according to the support document, that power delivered to any iPhone 12 model at any moment can be affected due to various factors, including temperature and system activity, and will vary.

According to Apple, “For other iPhone 12 models, peak 15W power can be achieved with a USB-C Power Delivery power adapter at or above 9V/2.22A or 9V/2.56A.”

While reading a support document, we also came to know that when Lightning accessories such as EarPods are connected to any iPhone 12 model, the MagSafe Charger is limited to 7.5W charging to comply with regulatory standards.

Apple says the MagSafe Charger should be connected to a power source before placing an iPhone on it, as this allows the charger to verify that it is safe to deliver maximum power. If you place your iPhone on the MagSafe Charger before plugging it in, simply remove your iPhone, wait three seconds, and then put it back on to resume maximum power delivery, according to MacRumors.