Apple iPhone 12 series is in hype these days. We are getting many leaks and renders about the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. The upcoming series will itself have a variety of new features as compared to its predecessors. First of all, the iPhone 12 lineup will come with four members. With so many phones, each of them coming in various memory combinations. So here are the Apple iPhone 12 Expected Prices. If you want to buy any of them, start collecting money from now on.

According to one leakster, the iPhone 12 mini will start at $649, with the highest price tag will be $1,399 for an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

These are Apple iPhone 12 Expected Prices

Each iPhone 12 version will have three memory options, with the lower two going 64/128/256GB, and the more premium duo having 128/256/512GB versions. The iPhone 12 mini is said to have a 5.4” screen and cost as much as $799 with maximum storage.

Phone 64 GB 128 GB 256 GB 512 GB Apple iPhone 12 mini $649 $699 $799 N/A Apple iPhone 12 $749 $799 $899 N/A Apple iPhone 12 Pro N/A $999 $1,099 $1,299 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max N/A $1,099 $1,199 $1,399

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have similar screen size and almost same specs. However, we’re looking at a price difference of $200 between the two. The most expensive one is the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It will start at $1,100 its basic version with 128 GB storage. The screen will have a 6.7” diagonal, which is bigger than the already massive iPhone 11 Pro Max.

These are not official prices. Surely, we will get more information about the price in the official launch. Moreover, the iPhone 12 lineup is expected to launch on October 13. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

Source: GSMArena