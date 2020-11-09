



On Friday, the pre-booking for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini has started. Both the latest iPhones have been scheduled to arrive in stores on 13th November 2020. Besides this, by visiting Apple’s official website, we can look at some critical data posted by the phone makers to reach some conclusions. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max & 12 Mini have these Impressive Color Options.

As we know, the Pacific Blue and Gold versions of the iPhone 12 Pro Max are the most famous models. Although, there is somehow less demand for iPhones offering 512GB of internal storage in either of these two colors.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max & 12 Mini have these Impressive Color Options

According to the reports, none of the Pro versions of the iPhone 12 range ordered today will arrive on 13th November 2020, the release date. For the iPhone 12 mini, if ordered today, all the versions of 128GB and 64GB models will arrive on 13th November 2020.

The shipments of 258GB models in color Black and White will be delayed to as long as 2nd December 2020. Black and white colors are the most famous for the 5.4 inch variant of the phone.

Moreover, the starting price of the 128GB version of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is $1,099 or in instalments of 24 monthly payments of $45.79. The first year that Apple has a standard configuration for one of its product lines begins at 128GB.

Moreover, the 256GB 12 Pro Max’s starting price is $1,199 or 24 monthly payments of $49.95. On the other hand, the 512GB version of the iPhone’s starting price is $1,399 or 24 monthly payments of $58.29.

Furthermore, Apple’s latest iPhone 12 mini offers 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of internal storage. The 64GB version of the iPhone’s price of $729 and 24 monthly payments is approximately $30.37 per month. Similarly, the 128GB version of the iPhone mini starting price is $779; you can also make monthly payments of $32.45. If we talk about 256GB of iPhone 12 mini, its price is around $879, or you can pay monthly $36.62 per month for 24 months.

Also Read: Apple New Updates for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, HomePod, tvOS, and Macbooks has Released