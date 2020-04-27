Apple iPhone 12 reportedly delays in production

Another anticipated flagship phone by Apple has been delayed amid the haunting coronavirus pandemic. The manufacturing hubs and supply chains has been seized to avoid further spread of this virus which has crippled the economy already. The mass production of new handset by Apple iPhone 12 has been disrupted.

Apple affirms the launch of four new handsets later this year with 5.4 to 6.7 OLED displays. As an Apple user we know that it usually unveils its new phones in September every year after consuming summers for its production.

Four latest iPhone models are scheduled to debut later in the year, two of them having 5G wireless networking. Even though Apple managed to ship its latest iPhone SE budget last week, CEO Tim Cook warned back in February that the virus epidemic is likely to affect the company’s plans.

It’s a crucial introduction for Apple, as experts were anticipating 5G technology and other enhancements from the new iPhone to trigger major updates in 2020. The inception of a 5G iPhone later this year will come after Android mobile manufacturers such as Samsung, LG and OnePlus had already launched 5G-equipped smartphones. But when asked about 5G on the company’s last conference call in January, Apple CEO Tim Cook downplayed the actual mobile value of 5G.