Apple iPhone 12 Mini/ Pro & 12 Pro Max Tax or Customs Duty in Pakistan Import Tax on the all new Apple iPhone 12 Series, Including iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12/ Pro & Pro Max in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 31520 (On Passport)

PKR 40500 (On ID Card)

iPhone 12 (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 31520 (On Passport)

PKR 40500 (On ID Card)

iPhone 12 Pro (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 31520 (On Passport)

PKR 40500 (On ID Card)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 31520 (On Passport)

PKR 40500 (On ID Card)

Apple iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max tax /customs duty that you would have to pay in order to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network, if you are importing it to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

NOTE!

Do not forget to Register the Second SIM / Digital SIM on Your Latest iPhone or You might face issues in the future!

Apple iPhone 12 tax / exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the latest apple smartphones to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days, afterwards, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

TIP!

You might want to get it registered in 30 days on your passport to avail the discount.

FBR has reduced the taxes quite a lot when compared to the initial stages of the DIRBS program being launched.