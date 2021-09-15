Apple iPhone 13 Mini/ Pro & 13 Pro Max Tax or Customs Duty in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 13 Mini (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 36800 (On Passport)

PKR 46200 (On ID Card)

iPhone 13 (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 36800 (On Passport)

PKR 46200 (On ID Card)

iPhone 13 Pro (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 36800 (On Passport)

PKR 46200 (On ID Card)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 36800 (On Passport)

PKR 46200 (On ID Card)

Are you planning to buy an iPhone 13 model abroad and bring it in for your personal use to Pakistan? Sure, but due to DIRBS, you’ll have to pay PTA tax in order to register it and be able to use it with your local SIM here in Pakistan. The Apple iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max tax /customs duty that you would have to pay mentioned above has to be paid within 30 days (in case of PTA Passport registration) and 60 days (in case of PTA ID card registration) in order to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if you are importing it to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

NOTE!

Do not forget to Register the Second SIM / Digital SIM on Your Latest iPhone or You might face issues in the future!

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

Apple iPhone 13 tax / exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the latest apple smartphones to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days, afterwards, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

TIP!

You might want to get it registered in 30 days on your passport to avail the discount.

FBR has reduced the taxes quite a lot when compared to the initial stages of the DIRBS program being launched.