Ming-Chi Kuo has gathered and published a detailed early evaluation of the iPhone 14 pre-order scenario, and while there appear to be some encouraging notes for the Pro models, the same cannot be said for the standard models and notably the iPhone 14 Plus. The 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus doesn’t seem to be drawing as many pre-orders as some might have thought, even to the point where it is currently underperforming the iPhone 13 mini at this same stage after its debut.

The iPhone 14 series was released only a few days ago, and Apple is notoriously secretive about pre-order and sales numbers. However, Ming-Chi Kuo’s research provides an initial assessment of how pre-order demand is shaping up for each model. As far as pre-orders are concerned, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is rated as “poor”, iPhone 14 Pro is rated as “neutral,” and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is rated as “good”. If labeling the initial demand for both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus “terrible” wasn’t gloomy enough, the analyst went with this scathing conclusion regarding the downfall of the mini iPhone to make a thorough way for the iPhone Plus:

The iPhone 14 Plus is the replacement for the iPhone 13 mini. However, this new product’s pre-order result is significantly lower than expected, meaning Apple’s product segmentation strategy for standard models failed this year.

In the current economic situation, tech businesses like Apple cannot actually afford too many “failures.” The volatile markets have already caused a lot of anxiety among investors, and tech stocks are hardly a haven in times of economic crisis. Fortunately, based on the lengthy delivery wait, it looks like the most expensive variant, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, has attracted a substantial amount of interest. Due to appealing features like the Dynamic Island and 48 MP main camera as well as the devotion that many customers have for Apple, hard-core supporters appear ready to ensure that Cupertino’s coffers stay overflowing.

