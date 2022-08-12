Apple iPhone 14 Pro seems to be more expensive than anticipated

The Apple iPhone 14 series is one of the hot topics these days. The series includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to tech critics, iPhone 14 series will be launched earlier than scheduled and like every year as the launch date is coming near, the excitement level is also increasing. This time, Apple’s flagship device, iPhone 14 Pro is making an entry with advanced features, and users are waiting for it eagerly. However, since everything comes at a cost, it is expected that iPhone 14 Pro lineup will be more expensive than was anticipated by the company analysts and the users. It means Apple iPhone 14 Pro will be charged more than the iPhone 13 lineup.

Some people who have knowledge of tech are also of the view that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models will be high priced and the iPhone 14 will be charged almost the same as iPhone 13. In case the price increases in mid-range, it is expected that there will be a 15 percent increase in the price of the iPhone 13 series which brings the price between 1000 to $1050. However, since these are just speculations, the exact prices are yet to be announced by the company.

14: $799

14 Max: $899

14 Pro: $1099

14 Pro Max: $1199

Apple is currently considering this.

Production costs are increasing and there has to be more than a $100 difference between the 14 Max and the 14 Pro.

Makes sense to me and wouldn’t expect changes.

Will keep you updated.

— LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) January 9, 2022

Commenting on the price hike, Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst tweeted:

“Hon Hai/Foxconn is one of the winners of the increased ASP of iPhone 14 series. I estimated iPhone 14 series ASP would increase by about 15% (vs. iPhone 13 series ASP) to $1,000-1,050 (USD) due to two iPhone 14 Pro’s price hikes & higher shipment proportion.”

I am not at all surprised with this price hike as it was expected since production prices are increasing throughout the world. However, since these are just leaks and the company has not officially commented on it, let’s expect the best.

