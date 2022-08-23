Apple iPhone 14 Series Is Tipped To Include iPhone 14 Mini Variant

Apple is gearing up to launch its new iPhone series in a couple of weeks. The highly anticipated iPhone 14 series was said to have four variants namely iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, we have got our hands on some reports that the upcoming series will also have a mini variant, iPhone 14 Mini. Among them, iPhone 14 Pro max is dubbed to be the best, most expensive, and most attractive with a significant design change and upgraded features. Apple is reportedly said to launch 7 devices at their first fall event this year including two Apple watches also.

Apple iPhone 14 Mini Will Also Make Its Way To Market On Sep 7

Earlier it was said that the company will replace the mini variant with an iPhone 14 Max. Then rumors surfaced online saying that Apple is doing this after seeing poor sales of the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 12 Mini. However, now it does not seem the same. It is reported that Apple might include a Mini Version in the highly anticipated 14 series.

According to the latest reports, it is expected that the company will bring some more significant changes with the iPhone 14 lineup this year. One of the biggest changes is expected to come to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The high-end 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will feature a new hole punch + pill-shaped cutout this year. Apple is going to say goodbye to the notch for its high-end models. It will not only free up some additional screen space but will give the handsets a sleek look.

iPhone 14 Pro Max is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch OLED Screen with a 120Hz refresh rate & 458 Pixels per inch. The camera setup of the smartphone will boast three cameras that will be 48MP+12MP+12MP. Moreover, the smartphone is expected to be powered by an A16 chip inside. A new purple color option will also make its way to the market. Furthermore, the smartphone will boast an always-on display. All the specs of the smartphone will be premium giving it a very high-end look.

There had been no words regarding the Apple iPhone mini specs yet. Only a few days are left in its launch. Let’s see what Apple Offers to Its junior iPhone of the year. Till then, stay tuned!