Advertisement

The iPhone 15 Pro will launch in the second half of the year. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. However now, the latest report has claimed that Apple iPhone 15 Pro will catch up to Samsung with memory. The latest bit comes from Taiwanese supply chain research firm TrendForce, which claims Apple has upped its RAM order on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Will Reportedly Catch Up to Samsung with Memory

Check Also: New Apple Leaks Reveal the iPhone 15 Design with A New Camera Bump

TrendForce writes in its latest newsletter that Apple will “bump up the capacity and specifications of the DRAM solutions featured in the next generation of the iPhone that is scheduled for release this year.” It follows an earlier report from TrendForce in October when it claimed that Apple would add a “memory capacity upgrade” to the next iPhone, increasing RAM from 6GB to 8GB in the Pro model. The standard iPhone will likely stick with 6GB.

Advertisement

As compared to Android devices, Apple’s iPhones have operated with less memory. It will be really amazing to get a phone with more memory. No doubt, the greater memory and storage will make the phone’s performance high.

Some previous reports have claimed that the upcoming iPhone 15 will come with a USB-C port. We might see solid-state buttons on the device that act like tiny trackpads. Apple will employ its Taptic Engines to offer haptic feedback as the buttons are activated. Apple might also offer an “ultra” variant of its iPhone to appeal to rugged users.

See Also: Apple’s Mixed-Reality Headset to Launch at WWDC in June