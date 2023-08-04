It’s been almost a year since Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup, and now we’ve been hearing a lot of rumours about the iPhone 15. Every year Apple launched its new iPhone series in September. We are getting details about the upcoming phones but there were no words about its launch date. However now, some latest reports have revealed that Apple iPhone 15 series will launch on September 13.

Multiple sources familiar with the matter told 9to5Mac that mobile carriers have been asking employees not to take days off on September 13 due to a major smartphone announcement.

Apple iPhone 15 Series will Reportedly Launch on September 13

Mostly Appl announced the phones on Tuesday, last year’s event was held on September 7, a Wednesday. Since September 13 is also a Wednesday. We may assume that the leak is true.

If Apple does indeed announce the new iPhones on September 13, the pre-orders will begin on Friday, September 15. However, the official launch will take place a week later on September 22. For comparison, iPhone 14 pre-orders began on September 9, with the official release in stores on September 16.

Last year, iPhone 14 Plus sales began on October 7 due to supply issues. A similar delay also happened in 2020, affecting the launch of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini. Some analysts also predicted that at least one of the iPhone 15 models will also face a delay this year.

Anyhow, iPhone 15 will get a new design with slightly curved edges and thinner bezels around the display. All four new models will feature Dynamic Island and USB-C instead of Lightning. However, the Pro models will get the stainless steel frame with a new one made of titanium.

Moreover, iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will come with the A16 Bionic chip. On the other hand, iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will rely on the new A17 chip. Exclusively on the Pro model, Apple will add a new periscope lens for better optical zoom.

