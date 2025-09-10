Apple iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro & 17 Pro Max PTA Tax

Do you have any plans to get an Apple iPhone 17 Model from abroad and bring it back to Pakistan, or courier it to your family? If YES, due to DIRBS, you’ll have to pay PTA tax in order to register it and be able to use it with your local SIM here in Pakistan after 2 months or your iPhone 17 series phone, as good as it is, wouldn’t work with any local SIM in Pakistan. Then you’d have to try to use it without PTA Tax.

Here’s the PTA Tax on the Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max that you would have to pay to register with PTA.

Apple iPhone 17 PTA Tax Payable (All Variants)

Model PTA Tax on Passport PTA Tax on CNIC Apple iPhone 17 PTA Tax PKR 128,766 PKR 154,293 Apple iPhone 17 Air PTA Tax PKR 151,322 PKR 175,949 Apple iPhone 17 Pro PTA Tax PKR 172,789 PKR 210,317 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max PTA Tax PKR 182,710 PKR 213,631

Apple iPhone 17, 17 Plus, 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max PTA tax has to be paid within 30 days (in case of PTA Passport registration) and 60 days (in case of CNIC registration).

Do international travelers have to pay PTA Tax on iPhone 17 smartphones?

No, thanks to the recently introduced feature added to the original DIRBS, which allows international travelers or overseas Pakistanis to temporarily register their phones for 120 days each time they visit Pakistan. Here’s the complete step-by-step guide on the Temporary Registrations of mobile phones for Overseas Pakistanis and the mechanism behind it.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

NOTE!

Do not forget to Register the Second SIM / Digital SIM on Your Latest iPhone or You might face issues in the future!

