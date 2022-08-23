Apple iPhone 5 / 5S / 5C PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 5 (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 3,400 (On Passport)

PKR 4,543 (On ID Card)

iPhone 5S (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 3,400 (On Passport)

PKR 4,543 (On ID Card)

iPhone 5C (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 3,400 (On Passport)

PKR 4,543 (On ID Card)

Apple iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, and iPhone 5C tax /customs duty that needs to be paid if you are importing it to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

NOTE!

Do not forget to Register the Second SIM / Digital SIM on Your Latest iPhone or You might face issues in the future!

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

iPhone 5 variants’ exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or you won’t be allowed to walk away with your particular mobile device.

FBR has increased the taxes quite a lot when compared to the initial stages of the DIRBS program being launched.