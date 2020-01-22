Apple iPhone 9 will Reportedly Launch in March

We have reported earlier that Apple is planning to bring the iPhone 9 in the first quarter of 2020. However now, a new report from Bloomberg has revealed that the company will start manufacturing iPhone 9 units in February. So, most probably, Apple iPhone 9 will launch in March.

Apple iPhone 9 to Launch in March

According to the recent report, the manufacturing will be split between Taiwan-based manufacturers Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn), Pegatron Corp and Winstron Corp. Also, the report reveals that iPhone 9 will have an iPhone 8 like-design. It will have a 4.7-inch screen and Apple A13 Bionic chipset.

However, the previous reports reveal that the upcoming lower-cost iPhone 9 will come with Face ID. Also, it will have a bigger 5.4-inch display. The phone will also come with the updated camera department.

We all know that Apple’s phones are quite expensive compared to other brands in the market. Those who love the iPhone but can’t afford any. So, for the love of those users, Apple has decided to bring the low-cost brand new phone. There is also an option of a refurbished smartphone. But usually not everyone like the refurb phones.

Let’s see how much price Apple will drop for this phone.