The previously launched iPhone 8 is now soon getting a successor. According to some report, on CES 2020, the company has revealed some specs of the upcoming iPhone 9. Apple iPhone 9 to Have Bigger Screen than iPhone 8. Let’s have a look at the specs of the iPhone 9.

According to some reports, Apple is planning to bring the phone in the body of an iPhone 8 but comparatively bigger. Also, the phone will feature the latest chipset A13 Bionic. It will also come with the Face ID making more room for the bigger screen.

Furthermore, the phone will come with a TrueDepth camera. Also, the phone will not come with a fingerprint scanner growing the display from 4.7″ to 5.4″. The phone will also come with the updated camera department.

According to a JPMorgan forecast report, Apple is expected to release four 5G iPhones in 2020. The new iPhones are likely to roll out in the second half of 2020. We may see a variety of iPhones in terms of sizes, including one measuring 5.4 inches, another 6.7 inches, and two 6.1 inches. The company may also bring the phones with updated hardware this year.

Let’s see what Apple will bring new in the phones in 2020. For more updates, stay tuned.