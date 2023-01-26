Apple iPhone SE 2020 PTA Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Advertisement

Apple iPhone SE 2020 (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 53910 (On Passport)

PKR 64800 (On ID Card)

Are you planning to buy an iPhone SE 2020 abroad and want to bring it in for your personal use or to gift it to your loved loves in Pakistan? Sure, but due to DIRBS, you’ll have to pay PTA tax in order to register it and be able to use it with your local SIM here in Pakistan.

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 PTA tax /customs duty that you would have to pay mentioned above has to be paid within 30 days (in case of PTA Passport registration to get a discount) and 60 days (in case of PTA ID card registration) in order to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if you are importing it to Pakistan.

Update: Now you’ll have 120 days to use your phone here in Pakistan paired with one SIM for free.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

Apple iPhone SE 2020 exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or it won’t work in Pakistan with any local SIM after some time.