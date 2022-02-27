Apple unveiled the second-gen iPhone SE dubbed iPhone SE (2020) two years ago. Now some reports are claiming that we will get another affordable version this year too. The company is rumoured to launch this phone on March 8 at an event. The company will also launch a refreshed iPad Air. Anyhow, some analysts are claiming that the new Apple iPhone SE 2022 could start at $300. That’s $99 less than the base price of the iPhone SE (2020).

Apple iPhone SE 2022 to Start at $300

Some reports are also claiming that the new iPhone SE, rumoured to be called iPhone SE+ 5G. The upcoming phone will come with 5G support, an improved camera, and Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, which debuted with the iPhone 13 lineup last year.

While the iPhone SE+ 5G will come with some improvements over its predecessor. We can also see some major changes in the design department since the smartphone is expected to stick with the same old iPhone 8-like design from 2017.

These are all rumours. We will get more official information about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned.

