Apple iPod marks 2 decades and changed the world

The Apple iPod, a portable media player that claimed to replace the clumsy design and limited storage of MP3 players debuted in the middle of the 1990s, was announced by Apple on October 23, 2001.

The iPod was advertised as having 1,000 songs’ worth of storage space. The way we listen to music has been revolutionised by its personalised listening method. It was a success, as evidenced by the more than 400 million units that have been sold since its debut.

With a headline that was supposed to celebrate the device but came off as more of a rejection, Apple announced the end of the iPod’s last iteration. The whole headline of the May 2022 announcement, which first acknowledged that the iPod was dead and then spent more time promoting Apple’s AirPods, was “The music lives on.”

A market success

The iPod allowed users to connect not just to their headphones but also to their vehicle radio, computer at work, or home hi-fi system, expanding listening beyond the limitations of the home stereo system. It was simpler to incorporate these many areas into a single, customised soundtrack throughout the day.

Before, all music players were referred to as “iPods.” The word iPod may now even autocorrect to “iPad” if you type it.

On October 23, 2022, the iPod turns 21 years old, and its existence is no longer recorded. But it did leave an impact, and that mark helped to alter the globe.