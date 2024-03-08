Apple has been the subject of numerous rumours regarding its development of foldable devices. While much attention has been given to the potential for foldable iPhones and iPads, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has indicated that Apple is also working on a foldable MacBook.

Details about the foldable MacBook are currently sparse, but Kuo has suggested that it will feature a 20.3-inch screen. He has also noted that this particular device is the only foldable product from Apple with a clear development schedule, indicating that plans for foldable iPhones or iPads may still be in the experimental stages.

Apple is Actively Working on 20.3-inch Foldable MacBook: Kuo

Kuo stated, “Recently, I’ve received many inquiries about whether Apple plans to mass-produce the foldable iPhone or iPad in 2025 or 2026. My latest survey indicates that currently, Apple’s only foldable product with a clear development schedule is the 20.3-inch MacBook, expected to enter mass production in 2027.”

This isn’t the first time rumours of a foldable MacBook have surfaced. In 2022, analyst Ross Young revealed that Apple was exploring the concept of foldable notebooks. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also reported in the same year that Apple was planning to launch a foldable device with a 20-inch display.

Additionally, The Information reported earlier this year that Apple has been investigating the possibility of a foldable iPhone since 2018, with two different prototypes in consideration. One prototype resembles a regular phone, while the other is more akin to an iPad that folds. However, according to a Chinese blogger, these prototypes failed to meet quality standards, leading Apple to shelve the projects temporarily.

