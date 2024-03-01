Apple appears to be progressing toward developing the next generation of computer chips using the 2nm fabrication process, based on details from a heavily redacted LinkedIn profile.

The discovery was first reported by the Korean website Gammaburst, which revealed limited information about the anonymous employee’s work history, including collaborations with major companies like Samsung, AMD, Qualcomm, and Apple. Despite the redactions, one sentence in the Apple section stood out: “TS5nm, TS3nm, working on TS2nm.”

Apple is Already Working on 2nm Chips for iPhone 17 Pro and M5 MacBooks

The term “nm” refers to nanometers, a unit of measurement for the size of nodes in computer circuitry. Smaller nodes allow for smaller transistors, enabling more transistors to be packed into a processor. This results in increased speed and more efficient power consumption, making the transition to 2nm chips a significant advancement.

In recent years, Apple has made significant strides in chip technology. The iPhone 12 series was the first to feature 5nm chips, while the iPhone 15 Pro upgraded to 3nm. Recent Mac models have also seen improvements, with the M2 using 5nm technology and the M3 utilizing 3nm with over 25 billion transistors.

While node size isn’t the sole factor influencing performance, these advancements have led to around 20% faster GPU speeds, 10% faster CPU speeds, and a 2x faster Neural Engine for AI tasks. The shift to 2nm chips will deliver similar gains, along with a 25-30% reduction in power consumption.

However, consumers may have to wait for these advancements to reach their devices. Reports suggest that 2nm chips won’t enter full production until 2025, likely powering devices like the iPhone 17 Pro and M5-powered MacBooks.

Despite the wait, Apple’s 3nm hardware remains impressive, with rumours suggesting that the A18 Pro chipset for the iPhone 17 Pro could rival MacBook-level performance. Additionally, entry-level iPhones may receive performance boosts from faster chips this year.

The M3-powered Macs, on the other hand, offer impressive speed and energy efficiency. However, the 24-inch iMac and MacBook Pros only come with this chipset. There are hopes that Apple will expand support, with rumours of a refreshed MacBook Air and Mac mini joining the 2nm lineup in the near future.