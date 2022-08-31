Apple is now just days away from killing off passwords, giving users another way to log in. All iPhone owners will have the chance to stop using passwords in favour of Apple’s slick new alternative. The new password alternative is Passkeys. soon iPhone users will be able to use Passkeys instead of passwords to sign up for apps and websites.

Advertisement

Cyber-security experts have been warning about the failures of passwords for years. Passwords are most easily guessed and hacked. So, Apple has come up with a solution which is a passwordless login.

Apple is Killing Passwords – Here’s How You’ll Log in Instead

At Apple’s WWDC 2022 event, Apple announced that it will start working on this in September. Apple has introduced passwordless logins on iOS 16 for iPhone and macOS Ventura for Mac. Instead of signing up (or logging in) to a website using a password, you’ll use a Passkey.

This is a digital key that you don’t have to remember. You simply authenticate who you are using your fingerprint (Touch ID) or face (Face ID) on an iPhone or Mac. It means you’ll have a login that simply can’t be guessed or leaked. Your Passkeys are stored on your devices but will sync across multiple gadgets using Apple’s iCloud Keychain – which already exists to track passwords. Apple further revealed that nobody can read your Passkeys including Apple itself.

The ultimate plan is to allow Passkeys to work on non-Apple devices too, including Windows laptops and Android phones. Microsoft and Google have both been developing passwordless systems for years. It could save you from dangerous cyber attacks.

See Also: Apple Applies for More ‘Reality’ trademarks for AR headset