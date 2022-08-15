Apple is Planning to Show Ads on iPhone via more Apps

Apple is planning to show ads in more of the apps that come pre-installed on the iPhone. Apple already shows ads in its News, App Store, and Stocks apps. However now, Apple is testing ads in Apple Maps and could incorporate them into other software such as Podcasts and Books, too.

According to the latest report, Apple will allow businesses such as restaurants to pay a fee to have their service appear higher in search results. Users will be able to see ads in other parts of the app outside of search results, giving businesses more flexibility about how and where their ad slots appear.

Apple’s vice president of ad platforms, Todd Teresi, reportedly wants to push the company’s annual ad revenue of around $4 billion into double digits. That’s why Apple is adding more apps to its Ads business.

In other efforts to boost its app-related ad revenue, Apple recently revealed that it’s planning to feature more ads in the App Store, with new slots coming to the app’s Today section and also to individual app pages.

In this regard, Apple said the placements provide “opportunities for developers of all sizes to grow their business,“ adding: “Like our other advertising offerings, these new ad placements are built upon the same foundation — they will only contain content from apps’ approved App Store product pages, and will adhere to the same rigorous privacy standards,” which Apple bolstered with the release of iOS 14.5 last year.

