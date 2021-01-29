Apple is Ready to Launch iPhone SE Plus in 2021

Apple is set to release its new iPhone for 2021 after the iPhone SE (2020). Through @aaple lab’s, the has been disclosed o Twitter, that Apple’s next phone would be iPhone SE Plus. More details are of its style, price, and specifications are revealed.

The iPhone SE (2020) was actually an iPhone 8 with the new chip of Apple. The new SE Plus is on the same playbook as the iPhone XR.

iPhone SE Plus Specifications & Design

The new silicon is designed with a 5nm processor that directly converts into the battery and improves the performance of the two-generation old A12 on the iPhone XR. The phone is also dust-resistant and water-resistance.

specifications will remain unchanged. iPhone SE Plus two cameras – the main 12MP and selfie 7MP camera. It’s the main camera that supports the stabilization of optical images. Merge the latest A14 image signal processor and upgrade applications, and the SE Plus takes iPhone XR photography to the next level.

The physical button and fat bezels and made way for a more sleek style, last year. A large-winged notch cut for the front camera is available on a 6.1″ IPS LCD screen. The FaceID uses the iPhone XR and TouchID is placed in the home button. Phone SE Plus comes in colors white, red and black.

Expected Price

iPhone new device will cost $100 (Rs 16,000) more than iPhone SE (2020). The first is supposed to launch in the foreign markets with the amount of $499 (Rs. 80,000), but after taxes, somewhere between Rs. 110,000 and 120,000 PKR could probably be sold in Pakistan.

