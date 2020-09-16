Apple is all set to release the next major software upgrades for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV publicly. The company announced in the “Time Flies” event, that it is going to make the availability of the major updates iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, along with the latest watchOS and tvOS updates for everyone, on September 16th. The update is coming with new features.

Apple is Releasing iOS 14 & iPadOS 14 Updates Today

For the very first time, iOS 14 is introducing widgets to the iPhone home screen that gathers all of your apps into a new App Library and adds picture-in-picture mode. Users will also experience a new translation app.

Furthermore, the users will not be able to put widgets anywhere on the home screen in iPadOS 14, but it does build upon what you can do with the Apple Pencil. Users can “write by hand in any text field across iPadOS, and your words automatically convert to text.” with the new Scribble features of iPadOS 14.

In addition to that, more of Apple’s native apps are adding sidebars. The new update expands menus to take advantage of the iPad’s bigger screen.