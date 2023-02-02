Advertisement

According to information shared by display analyst Ross Young, Apple is developing a 20.5-inch foldable notebook that could be released as soon as 2025. The reports match the statement of Mark Gurman. According to him, Apple will not reveal any foldable tablets in the coming year. However, another famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hinted that Apple was developing a foldable iPad for 2024.

Apple is Reportedly Working on 20.5-Inch Foldable Notebook for 2025

The rumour about an all-screen foldable MacBook is not exactly new. Young has shared similar information back in February 2022. Previously, Apple was discussing foldable notebooks with displays around 20 inches in size with its suppliers.

According to the latest report, Apple is still pursuing some kind of foldable notebook product. It will feature a full-size on-screen keyboard when folded. It also has the option to use it with an external keyboard when unfolded. The reports claim that it would be an all-new product category for Apple.

The dual display design would differ from current Mac notebooks that are foldable, as those machines feature a single display paired with a keyboard and trackpad. It has been unclear whether the rumoured 20-inch foldable would be positioned as an ‌iPad‌, Mac, or something new entirely.

However, multiple sources seem to think 2024 is too early for some kind of foldable. Let’s wait and watch what Apple will think about the release of the new tablet. We will get more information in the coming days. So stay tuned.

