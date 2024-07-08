Apple is reportedly working on a next-generation affordable Apple Watch SE that might feature a significant design change to cut costs. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is considering making the new Apple Watch SE with a rigid plastic shell instead of the current aluminium design. This change aims to make the Apple Watch SE more affordable for consumers.

The Apple Watch SE, first introduced in 2020, has been a popular choice for those looking for an affordable yet feature-rich smartwatch. The current model, updated in 2022, features an aluminium casing and a redesigned back case made of a nylon composite material instead of ceramic. This redesign helped to reduce costs while maintaining durability and aesthetics.

Apple is Testing Affordable Plastic Design for Upcoming Apple Watch SE

The potential shift to a plastic shell could further lower the production costs, allowing Apple to reduce the retail price. Currently, the Apple Watch SE starts at $249, while its main competitor, Samsung’s most affordable watch, starts at $199. By using plastic, Apple could bring the starting price of the Apple Watch SE closer to that of Samsung’s offerings, making it more competitive in the market.

While the report does not provide additional details on the new design, the benefits of using plastic are clear. Plastic is generally less expensive than aluminium and could make the Apple Watch SE more accessible to a broader audience. Moreover, a plastic design could potentially make the watch lighter, which might appeal to users who prefer a more comfortable wearable.

However, there are also considerations regarding durability and perception. Aluminum is known for its strength and premium feel, qualities that have contributed to the Apple Watch’s reputation. Switching to plastic might raise concerns about the watch’s durability and overall quality. Apple would need to ensure that the plastic used is of high quality and capable of withstanding daily wear and tear.

In addition to cost considerations, a plastic Apple Watch SE could also open up new opportunities for customization. Plastic casings can be produced in a variety of colours and finishes, allowing Apple to offer more options to consumers. This could enhance the appeal of the Apple Watch SE, especially among younger users who value personalization.

As Apple continues to innovate and explore cost-effective solutions, we will see how consumers will react to a plastic Apple Watch SE. The company’s ability to balance cost, durability, and aesthetics will be crucial in determining the success of this new design.

Do you think Apple should use plastic for the Apple Watch SE if it means the starting price can hit $199? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.