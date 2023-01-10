Apple Is Working On An In-House Chip To Power Cellular, Wifi & Bluetooth Functionality

The silicon giant Apple is making efforts to develop its own cellular modems in order to replace Qualcomm’s. No doubt, Qualcomm is expected to have the “vast majority” of 5G modems for 2023 iPhones. However, the company is planning to use its own modems “by the end of 2024 or early 2025.” The company will start by using its custom modem in one product and will then fully transition them over the time period of approximately three years.

No doubt, the cellular modem has proven tricky to develop. Silicon giant acquired the majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business in 2019. After that Apple showed interest to use its own 5G modem starting in 2023, however, Qualcomm’s recent comments clearly showed that Apple won’t be switching until 2024.

It’s still not clear when a combined cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth chip will make its way to an iPhone. There had been no words from Apple, Broadcom & Qualcomm regarding any such combined component. Let’s wait and watch what comes next. Till then stay tuned.

