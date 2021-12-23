Apple is working on more affordable Mac displays for 2022

There’s reason to be optimistic if you’re a Mac user looking for a great external display. According to numerous reports, the company is working on a high-resolution Mac displays for 2022.

Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman writes in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter that he believes Apple will release a new external display for its latest Macs soon.

In contrast to Apple’s existing Pro Display XDR, this would be more affordable for those on tighter budgets. It might be as little as half the cost of the company’s higher-end display.

“At this moment, the cost of making that display has probably dropped down, and Apple could be able to get to a similar quality monitor (at a somewhat smaller size) for about half the price with a few adjustments and perhaps a minor drop in brightness.”

Apple is working on 24-inch and 27-inch external Mac displays in “early development.” The Pro Display XDR, like the product leaked by Dylandkt on twitter, is a high-end 32-inch display. If Apple is working on a cheap monitor (as per Gurman’s monthly newsletter) and a Pro Display XDR successor (as per Dylandkt), it must be working on a Mac Pro upgrade as well, given that the 2019 model released with the original Pro Display XDR.