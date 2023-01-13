Advertisement

Apple discontinued its iTunes music player for macOS in 2019. However, Windows users with large local media libraries are receiving minor maintenance-mode updates to maintain compatibility with Apple’s devices and services. Apple Previews a trio of apps that will replace iTunes for Windows. Now, previews of new Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices apps are available in the Microsoft Store for download.

Advertisement

Apple Previews A Trio of Apps that will Replace iTunes for Windows

The Apple Music and Apple TV apps handle iTunes’ music and video functionality. They will provide access to Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscription services. The Apple Devices app is what you’ll use to make local device backups, perform emergency software updates, sync local media, and the other things you can do with an iDevice that’s plugged into your PC.

For now, if you install any or all of these three apps, you’ll no longer be able to use iTunes. You can use iTunes again if you uninstall the new apps.

Advertisement

According to the source, iTunes handles two things on Windows that the new apps will not. These are podcasts and audiobooks. There are chances that Apple will launch these services for Windows users later.

The release notes for Apple Music say that podcasts and audiobooks on Windows PCs “will be inaccessible until a compatible version of iTunes is released.”

Some reports are also claiming that Apple is working on a version of iTunes that can run alongside the new apps. Microsoft announced that versions of Apple Music and Apple TV would be coming to Windows last October, alongside other new Windows 11 features and refreshed Surface devices. For now, the apps require Windows 11 with the 2022 Update installed to run.

Advertisement

See also: Apple Is Working On An In-House Chip To Power Cellular, Wifi & Bluetooth Functionality