Apple Launches A New “Apps By Apple” Webpage

The silicon giant Apple has recently debuted an all-new page dubbed “Apps by Apple” on its website. The newly launched webpage is designed to promote the company’s own apps for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and Apple TV. In addition, Apple also wants to highlight essential apps like Messages, Photos, Reminders, and more. Even though, teasers of upcoming new features in iOS 17 will also be displayed over there.

Apple’s New Webpage Promotes Its Powerful And Intuitive Apps

You can head to apple.com/apps website which breaks down Apple’s different apps by category. It includes:

Communication: “Apps to keep you connected.”

Creativity: “Tools for pros and passionate creatives.”

Productivity: “All you need to make your work of art.”

Exploration: “Discover the world and navigate it with ease.”

Entertainment and Home: “Brilliant ways to watch, read, listen, and relax.”

Health and Fitness: “Wellness for your mind and body.”

The webpage also has a section dubbed “Features” that emphasizes built-in, seamless, and easy-to-use” technology like Siri, iCloud, CarPlay, and Continuity. The new Apple website has arrived because the company might have to open the iPhones up to third-party app stores and sideloading in Europe. The silicon giant even revealed the popularity of third-party apps over its own apps last year. That’s why they have launched this webpage.

The page highlights features of other apps designed to keep users connected. From the classic Phone and Messaging apps to GarageBand and iMovie, the silicon giant makes the end-to-end encryption and privacy features essential to its app ecosystem.