Some users of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are claiming that they are facing an issue where no sound comes from the earpiece during a phone call. Apple has announced an earpiece speaker replacement program for owners of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Apple’s concluded that a “small percentage” of 6.1-inch iPhone 12 devices are facing this issue. Moreover, Apple will replace the faulty module free of charge. This is not applicable to the other phones of the series i.e. iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple Launches Earpiece Speaker Replacement Program for iPhone 12

Apple said in a blog post

There is a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service.

Apple and Apple Authorized Service Providers will provide the service free of charge. Users with speaker issues need to make an appointment with an Apple Retail Store, Authorized Service Provider or contact Apple Support for mail-in service.

Service Process

Choose one of the options below to have your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro serviced. Your iPhone will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program.

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

Before service, back up your iPhone to iCloud or your computer. Learn more about preparing your iPhone for service.

If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair.

Before going for service, it is best to backup your phone and resolves any other issue, your phone is facing. This replacement program is valid only for the original country or region of purchase. Moreover, the worldwide Apple program doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. Additionally, The program covers affected iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit.

This is not the first time Apple is launching the replacement program. For iPhone 11, Apple has offered a free display replacement program for users who were facing touchscreen issues. Last year, Apple has also launched a battery replacement program for iPhone XR, XS & XS Max. This year, it is for earpiece replacement.

Being a popular and trustworthy company, it does not suit Apple to bring the fault devices to the market. Its unaffordable and fault devices will make it difficult for Apple to sustain its position in the market. We hope that in future there will be fault free devices.