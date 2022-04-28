Apple launches iOS 15.5 beta 3 to beta testers and developers

Apple is rolling out the iOS 15.5 beta 3 to the developers and the public beta testers. This is happening one week after the release of the second beta. The new release will be made available to the developers through the over-the-air update in the Settings app. If the release is not available to any registered developer, he must keep on checking as it takes some time to appear for the download. For the public beta testers, the release will automatically appear in the Settings.

The camera integrated 12 megapixels but the quality was washed out and grainy. Many customers used to complain about it. The iOS 15.5 includes a solution to the quality problems with the Studio Display web camera, improved contrast, framing, and improved sound.

Apple launches iOS 15.5 beta 3

The release includes Wallet updates and a handy new home Pod feature. It also includes the support for the apps with external purchases. With the new release, Apple needs to rebrand iTunes Pass in Wallet app. iOS 15.5 also gave indications on the Bancomat and Banconct on Apple Pay.

iOS 15.5 comes after the release of iOS 15.4 which brought new features like it added support for the face ID while wearing a mask., new emoji, Universal Control support on Mack and iPad. The other new releases are macOS Monterey 12.4 beta 3 and tvOS 15.5 beta 3.

This may be the last major release to iOS 15 as Apple is also planning to unveil iOS 16 at WWDC in coming June.

Also Read: Meta Reality Labs lost $3B in the first quarter of 20222