Apple Launches New Firmware For Its 8 Products

According to the latest reports, the silicon giant, Apple has recently released new firmware for eight of its products. You must be wondering which ones? The Apple products to get new firmware includes all of its AirPods models (except Gen 1), Beats Fit Pro, PowerBeats Pro, and its official MagSafe charger. However, let me tell you that Apple firmware updates for its headphones and other accessories are unfortunately tricky. The not-so-good part is that there is no way to manually install the updates, so you will have to look if the new firmware has been auto-installed. Otherwise, head to an Apple Store to get the firmware.
Apple Firmware Updates For Headphones Can’t Be Installed Manually
The point worth mentioning here is that Apple has not shared release notes detailing the changes that come with its new firmware.
Here is the list of today’s releases:
- AirPods 2 and 3: Firmware 5E135
- AirPods Pro 1 and 2: Firmware 5E135
- AirPods Max: Firmware 5E135
- PowerBeats Pro: Firmware 5B66
- Beats Fit Pro: Firmware 5B66
- MagSafe Charger: Firmware 258.0 (via iSoftware Updates)
For AirPods or Beats headphones, you will have to head to your iPhone to see whether the update has been installed or not. Three easy steps to do so have been mentioned down below:
- Put in/on your headphones
- Connect them to your iPhone
- Open the Settings app
- Tap at the top
- Swipe to the very bottom
- Look next to Version
On the contrary, if your headphones are not around, you can also go to Settings > Bluetooth > headphones > “i” > Version.
Just keep your headphones nearby your iPhone or other Apple device if they haven’t been updated yet. Put them in the case charging for the process to happen at some point. The silicon giant also wants you to make sure your iPhone or iPad is running the latest software.
Also Read: WhatsApp Feature To Automatically Play Animated GIFs Is Under Testing (phoneworld.com.pk)