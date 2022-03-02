Apple Launches Safari Dark Mode Toggle for individual websites

Apple always keeps on developing new features and apps to keep the loyal customers stuck to it. This time again Apple is trying something different and unique. It is working on a Safari feature that will give access to a Dark Mode user preference for the individual websites. The whole concept of Safari Dark Mode Toggle is based on the references found in open-source WebKit code.

WebKit is a browser engine of Apple that powers all the browsers on iOS. The new option was seen in 9to5Mac which is refereed in GitHub- hosted WebKit code as it is overriding the system color-scheme whenever the personal website is approached. This new development will solve this problem and whenever the individual website will be approached, the particular website will be viewed in the Dark Mode even if the system’s light mode is enabled.

Safari Dark Mode Toggle Saves Battery

Apple introduced this Dark Mode for iPhone users and Ipad users with iOS 13. The developers are now updating their app preference thinking that they must do the change otherwise either the system settings will get matched or the users will overrule it. The new individual website preference of Dark Mode in Safari will also be extended to browsing sites so that users can correct the color scheme of those websites which don’t display well in both light and dark modes.

Other developments under process

Apart from the personal website display settings, Apple is also working on the other options. It is developing a system so that the Modal popups that appear on special websites in Safari appear just as system alerts. For this, there would be a cancel button and by pressing it the Modal popups will get dismissed.

Apple is also working on the new API which will manage the process of cookie consent that many websites practice.

The Apple users are eagerly waiting for the new developments to be rolled over for the public. The new WebKit features are labeled as “TBA” so users have suspicions whether the features will be available in Safari via future iOS 15 and MacOS 12 updates or they will appear with the upcoming operating system in the next years. Things are still in progress so Apple users have to wait and see how Apple will make the new feature available to them.

