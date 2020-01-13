Apple is the most costly smartphone brand and every device that launches under the apple’s umbrella is quite costly. Considered to be one of the best smartphone brands, the expectations associated with the brand are also quite high. However, it doesn’t mean that these tech giants cannot make mistakes. Every brand can make mistakes but what matters is their stake on any particular mistake. Apple has never disappointed us when it comes to fixing any problem caused by the company’s side. Apple Launches Smart Battery Case Replacement Program Globally.

Apple has announced that it has some smart battery cases that are custom made for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. Any of these devices facing charging issues can go for that smart battery cases. As the company has launched the smart battery case replacement program, it seems a large number of batteries are affected.

Smart Battery Case Replacement Program Globally

So if you are one of those people who are a victim of owning a faulty battery case, you can switch to the new one. However, you should have one of these problems:

Battery case does not charge intermittently when plugged into power.

Battery case does not charge the iPhone or charges it intermittently.

The company has researched as well and has come to the conclusion that smart battery cases that have charging issues are manufactured between January 2019 to October 2019. If you are thinking that your battery will explode due to this charging issue. It will not, however, we recommend you to replace it from an authorized Apple service provider.

Apple will be replacing it totally free. Furthermore, only the smart battery cases are eligible for the replacement program. This program is available worldwide.

For More Information Regarding it, Click Here.