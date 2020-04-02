A big change has just arrived, the Amazon Prime Video app on iPhone and Apple TV is now making you able to rent and purchase movies inside the app using a credit card on file with Amazon.

Previously, Amazon had declined to offer in-app purchases in its iOS apps as for the many apps the Apple’s App Store policies require that digital content be purchased and paid for through Apple’s payment system, which takes 30% of the purchase price.

Apple Lets Amazon Rent movies via Prime Video on iPhone

In past, many media providers simply removed direct purchases altogether due to Apple’s insistence on taking a 30 percent cut of most in-app purchases.

An Apple spokesperson told CNBC:

“Apple has an established program for premium subscription video entertainment providers to offer a variety of customer benefits — including integration with the Apple TV app, AirPlay 2 support, tvOS apps, universal search, Siri support and, where applicable, single or zero sign-on,”

The typical 30% cut from digital purchases of Apple has disappointed many companies and they said that the fee is just hurting their margins.

The current limit to “premium subscription video” services will definitely encourage the developers who make game and other content to push for the same benefits.

Recommended Reading: Apple Launches COVID-19 Screening App & Website