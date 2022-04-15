Apple M2 Chips: The company starts testing these chips in new Macbooks

According to an official source, the company is actively testing its next generation of in-house CPUs, the Apple M2 series, in a variety of new Mac models.

On nine new Macs, the company is testing four different types of Apple M2 chips. The report claims that the models tested with the base M2 chip include a MacBook Air, Mac mini, and an entry-level MacBook Pro. While details about the machines being tested are scarce, the report claims that the models tested with the base M2 chip include a MacBook Air, Mac mini, and an entry-level MacBook Pro.

The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, as well as a new Mac Mini and Mac Pro, all use next-generation Apple hardware. A Mac Mini with the current-generation M1 Pro has also emerged, though it’s hard to picture that releasing now that the Mac Studio is available.

The M2 Max is said to have 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores, up from the current models’ 10 and 32. Finally, there’s the next Mac Pro, which is expected to be powered by the successor to the M1 Ultra. The Apple M1 Ultra, which was just released, is the company’s most powerful chip to date, and it presently powers the Mac Studio. Gurman warns that the company cannot guarantee that all of the models it is currently testing will be released.