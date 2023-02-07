Advertisement

Last year, Apple has launched the Mac Studio. Now some latest reports have revealed that a new version of the Mac Studio with the “M2 Ultra” chip is unlikely to arrive in the near future.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming Apple silicon Mac Pro is “very similar in functionality to the Mac Studio,” Apple may wait until the release of M3- or M4-series chips to update the machine, or simply never refresh the device at all.

Apple May Abandon the Mac Studio to Focus on Mac Pro

This is what he said,

I wouldn’t anticipate the introduction of a Mac Studio in the near future. The upcoming Mac Pro is very similar in functionality to the Mac Studio — and adds the M2 Ultra chip rather than the M1 Ultra. So it wouldn’t make sense for Apple to offer an M2 Ultra Mac Studio and M2 Ultra Mac Pro at the same time. It’s more likely that Apple either never updates the Mac Studio or holds off until the M3 or M4 generation. At that point, the company may be able to better differentiate the Mac Studio from the Mac Pro.

Some previous reports have revealed that the company scaled back its plans for the first Apple silicon Mac Pro. The upcoming Mac Pro will feature non-user-upgradable memory and the same design as the 2019 model. Moreover, it will come with the M2 Ultra chip. The same chip will also come to the next-generation Mac Studio.

The M2 Ultra chip is almost certain to double up the capabilities of the recently introduced M2 Max chip. The M2 chip is currently only available in the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

