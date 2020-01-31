Apple Maps has officially announced that it is receiving a huge update with improved navigation. The new update comes with a new map design, that gives users faster and more accurate navigation, improved detail, better road coverage, and more.

Users will get to see far more details on land with building outlines that will help them to search and navigate better. The redesign Apple maps is facilitating the users with more comprehensive views of shopping malls, airports, parks, roads, and buildings. Apple says that users will get to experience faster and more accurate navigation with this new update.

Apple Maps Gets New Update

Other than the added detail and new design, the new version of Apple Maps also comes with some other new features. The amazing feature ‘Look Around’ is offering a street-level view with high-resolution, 3D photography, and much more. Apple also confirms the doubling of user’s privacy in the new update.

According to the company, “We set out to create the best and most private maps app on the planet that is reflective of how people explore the world today. It is an effort we are deeply invested in and required that we rebuild the map from the ground up to reimagine how Maps enhances people’s lives — from navigating to work or school or planning an important vacation — all with privacy at its core.

An another amazing feature is named as “Collections” that allows Apple Maps users to create and share customized lists of saved destinations. They are now able to create a favorites list to navigate in one tap. Currently, the new update is only live in U.S. but soon it will be available in other countries too.

