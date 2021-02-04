Apple March Event 2021: What you need to know?

Apple hold events multiple times each year to reveal its new product and services. There are usually Spring and Fall events, apart from the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Apple March event 2021 is expected to reveal new budgeted product line.

Apple usually holds event in spring for its new product line, but not every year. Last year, they supposed to hold one to reveal iPhone SE and iPad Pro, but last year turned disaster due to ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The company had to halt its ground launch activities last year.

The next Apple event is expected on March 16, 2021, however there is no confirmation of date as yet.

What to expect from Apple March Event 2021

We expect a few new product launches, though, based on some reliable sources that appear to reliably predict Apple’s next product line or updates.

iPad Pro 2021

According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and reports, this spring might see the emergence of a new iPad Pro. There is no exact date, but all the reports seem to suggest that Apple will update its premium tablet range in the first quarter of 2021.

Airpods 3

Apple is currently working on a new version of AirPods, to be launched in the first half of 2021. It is anticipated that the current AirPods will look similar to the AirPods Pro, but without Active Noise Cancellation, enabling Apple to sell them at lower rates.

Apple TV

Apple is operating on an upgraded processor and a revised Apple TV remote on a new version of the Apple TV that will have a Find My-like feature which will locate the remote when it is misplaced inside the house. There may be two versions, one with an A12 chip and one with Apple’s A14X chip that supposedly works for Apple Arcade console-level play.

iPad Mini

There’s a possibility that March might be Apple’s iPad month, with additional reports suggesting that we might see an update to the mini version. The big rumor is that the iPad mini 6 will get a bigger display, putting behind the design of 7.9 that has been like this since it was first unveiled almost a decade ago.

How to attend the event?

Usually, Apple offers everyone a free live stream. There is uncertain to be an in-person experience in 2021, so the safest choice to see what the business is up to will be online.