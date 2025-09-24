Apple May Allow Third-Party Smartwatches to Get iPhone Notifications

According to some latest reports, Apple is working on a new feature that will let users of third-party smartwatches get iPhone notifications. Recent code found in iOS 26.1 points to something called Notification Forwarding.

According to the code, users may be able to choose which apps can send notifications to their accessory. It also says that only one accessory can receive notifications at a time. When this feature is on, notifications will not show up on the Apple Watch.

This update may also include new pairing options. A framework called AccessoryExtension has been spotted, which looks like it could help connect third-party devices with an iPhone.

The wording in the code is not fully clear. But many believe this is aimed at third-party smartwatches. In the European Union, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) requires Apple to give third-party devices more access to iPhone features. That includes notifications, which until now have mostly been limited to the Apple Watch.

If Apple brings Notification Forwarding to life, it could help users who prefer other smartwatch brands. This would also make iPhones more flexible and less locked into Apple’s own ecosystem.

This move comes at a time when Apple is under pressure from regulators. In the United States, the Department of Justice (DoJ) is also investigating Apple’s policies. One of the key arguments in the case is that Apple limits what competing smartwatches can do.

The DoJ claims Apple blocks third-party watches from having the same level of functionality as the Apple Watch. This includes restrictions on cellular connectivity and the ability to act on incoming notifications.

Apple has been slowly making changes in response to criticism. For example:

In iOS 17.4 , Apple added support for cloud streaming games, which was once a complaint in the lawsuit.

, Apple added support for cloud streaming games, which was once a complaint in the lawsuit. In iOS 18 , Apple introduced RCS support to improve cross-platform messaging.

, Apple introduced RCS support to improve cross-platform messaging. With iOS 18.1, Apple gave digital payment providers access to the iPhone’s NFC chip, something it had long restricted.

Now, adding Notification Forwarding for third-party smartwatches could be another step in that direction.

EU-only or worldwide?

One big question is whether this feature will be limited to Europe only or if Apple will make it available globally. Since the Digital Markets Act applies only in the EU, it is possible that Notification Forwarding could remain an EU-focused feature. However, Apple has sometimes expanded such updates worldwide, so there is still hope for users in other regions.

For iPhone users in Pakistan and other countries, this could be a game-changer. Many people already use smartwatches from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, or Fitbit. Being able to receive and manage notifications directly would make these devices much more useful with an iPhone.

If Apple does roll this feature out globally, it could reduce one of the biggest barriers between the iPhone and third-party accessories. This may also improve user choice and make the ecosystem more open than ever before.