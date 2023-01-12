Apple May Ditch iPhone 15 Pro Power & Volume Buttons

The silicon giant’s analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has been saying that Apple wants to replace the physical buttons on its iPhones with solid-state buttons since October 2022. On Wednesday, Kuo reiterated that prediction of swapping the buttons in a series of tweets. He stated:

My latest survey indicates that high-end iPhone 15 models will feature solid-state buttons and will equip with additional Taptic Engines to simulate the feel of physical buttons’ force feedback. Cirrus Logic is the primary winner for canceling physical buttons and the change to adopt solid-state buttons on the 2H23 high-end iPhone 15 models. As the exclusive supplier of Taptic Engine’s controller IC for solid-state buttons, Cirrus Logic stands to benefit markedly from this new design. If users respond well to this new design, I think it may be adopted in other high-end models of product lines in the future.

Based on Kuo’s prediction, Apple is tipped to use its iPhone 15 Pro as a test subject to gauge how users feel about solid-state power and volume buttons. Furthermore, reports claim that the Taptic Engine will mimic the “clicky” feel of an actual physical button. It will definitely make the power and volume buttons similar to the solid-state home button Apple introduced with the iPhone 7.

In addition to all this, Kuo also claimed that if the change is well received, we expect to see Apple bring solid-state buttons to more of its devices in the future. If you’re surprised why Apple would do this, it could have something to do with wanting to make the phones more durable. The lesser moving parts are definitely better. What do you think about it? Do share with us in the comment section.