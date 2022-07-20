Apple May Owe You $395 If You Have MacBook With Butterfly Keyboard

Back in 2015, Apple introduced its then-new MacBook models that came with a redesigned keyboard that used the so-called “butterfly” keys. The company actually replaced the conventional scissor-based keys on the MacBook at that time. Apple was very confident that its all-new MacBooks would be sleeker and could fit in laptops’ shallow cases. The dream of trimming the thickness of the MacBook by about 40 percent by using the butterfly keys turned into a nightmare when MacBook users reported problems with the Apple butterfly keyboard.

Apple Butterfly Keyboard Had sticky and occasionally Unresponsive Keys

One of the major reasons for the sticky and unresponsive keys was the gap between the laptop’s panel that holds the keys. Actually, the keys were so small, that any crumb or dust could make the keys stop responding altogether resulting in typos more often.

Apple tried to fix the butterfly issue over the next few generations of the MacBook models. It managed to improve a few issues but couldn’t succeed 100%. Apple users were being told to clean the debris. The company even launched a service program for users who were affected by the issue, and later made changes in the design. However, the core issue of key stickiness was still persistent and the faulty keyboards continued to appear on the 2019 MacBook, including both Pro and Air.

As a result of all these issues, Apple faced several class-action lawsuits in the US. A majority of lawsuits claimed compensation. Even though, one of them accused Apple of knowing the issues with the keyboard but concealing them. So, the company is now paying $50 million to settle that lawsuit. According to the sources, the company will give free key repairs to affected customers of MacBook models with butterfly keys for four years. Moreover, it will also give replacements to several customers, as mentioned in the lawsuit. Lawyers revealed that they expect maximum payouts of $395 to people who replaced multiple keyboards, $125 to people who replaced one keyboard, and $50 to people who replaced keycaps.

So, if you are the one having an Apple Butterfly Keyboard and is facing such issues, then wait until Apple reveals the details of the payouts, eligibility, and submission.

