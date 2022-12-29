Apple May Reduce iPhone 15 Plus Price To Ensure Better Sales

Advertisement

According to the latest reports, the non-Pro iPhone 14 models, especially the iPhone 14 Plus, haven’t performed well in the global market as Apple expected. The point worth mentioning here is that the bad iPhone 14 Plus sales are now forcing the company to divert production resources to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max only. Another thing that needs to be mentioned here is that the silicon giant is reportedly devising a game plan in order to ensure better iPhone 15 sales.

Will Apple Reduce iPhone 15 Plus Price?

The silicon giant deviated from its usual strategy of providing the entire iPhone lineup with its latest smartphone chip. Together with that, it also made the new front design and 48MP front camera exclusive to the pricier iPhone 14 Pro models. As a result, the 14 series came with two standard models – the 6.1 inches iPhone 14 and the 6.7 inches iPhone 14 Plus, which actually replaced the 5.4 inches iPhone 13 mini. No doubt, they looked like they belonged to the iPhone 13 series, so many people didn’t want to buy them due to the same prices as last year.

Naver leaker Yeux1122 with a mixed track record recently unveiled that Apple is considering decreasing differentiation between the Pro and standard models. The point notable here is that the report corroborates an earlier rumor that all models would have the Dynamic Island cutout. Moreover, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will also have a higher refresh rate. The standard models may also boast the iPhone 14 Pro's 48MP main camera. In addition to that, Apple may also revise pricing. The silicon giant could jack up the price of the highest-end model, which will allegedly be known as the iPhone 15 Ultra and not the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The leaker hints that Apple will adopt an aggressive pricing strategy for the upcoming iPhone 15 series. The latest rumor also supports reports saying that the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Ultra will feature different materials and cameras. The iPhone 15 Ultra is rumored to have a titanium chassis and a new periscope zoom camera. It means that the company wants to have clearly differentiated models in the iPhone 15 series targeted at distinct consumer groups. Some previous reports also revealed that the iPhone 15 may have rounded edges, solid-state buttons, and a USB port. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra may feature a new Sony sensor. However, there had been no words regarding all the specs and pricing by the company yet. So, let's see what comes next.