Apple May Reduce iPhone 15 Plus Price To Ensure Better Sales
Will Apple Reduce iPhone 15 Plus Price?
Naver leaker Yeux1122 with a mixed track record recently unveiled that Apple is considering decreasing differentiation between the Pro and standard models. The point notable here is that the report corroborates an earlier rumor that all models would have the Dynamic Island cutout. Moreover, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will also have a higher refresh rate. The standard models may also boast the iPhone 14 Pro’s 48MP main camera.
In addition to that, Apple may also revise pricing. The silicon giant could jack up the price of the highest-end model, which will allegedly be known as the iPhone 15 Ultra and not the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The leaker hints that Apple will adopt an aggressive pricing strategy for the upcoming iPhone 15 series.