Apple May Skip iPhone 18 as Foldable Model Takes the Spotlight

Apple has launched a new iPhone every year since 2007, but that tradition may finally bend. According to a report from South Korea’s ET News, the company is considering skipping the base iPhone 18 in 2026 to make room for something more ambitious: a foldable iPhone.

A Shift in the Usual Routine

If the report holds true, Apple will launch the affordable iPhone 17e in the first half of 2026, followed by a premium wave of devices later in the year. That lineup is expected to feature the iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the foldable iPhone.

This does not mark the end of base iPhones altogether. Apple is reportedly planning to reintroduce the standard model in 2027, with both the iPhone 18 and 18e arriving in the first half of that year, followed by higher-end variants in the second half.

Why Apple Might Do This

Apple has sold more than three billion iPhones worldwide, but global smartphone shipments are slowing. “Apple knows it can’t afford to disappear from headlines for eleven months straight,” said one industry analyst based in Seoul. “By staggering launches, it can stretch the buzz across the year.”

The strategy carries risks, though. With potentially six different models dropping in a single year, consumers may feel overwhelmed. “It could cause decision fatigue,” explained a U.S. tech consultant. “When buyers aren’t sure what’s coming next, they delay purchases and that can hurt sales.”

The Bigger Bet: A Foldable iPhone

The rumored foldable iPhone is the real attention-grabber. Samsung and Huawei already dominate this space, but Apple has a history of letting rivals take the first steps before entering with a more polished version. “If Apple nails the design, it could reframe the entire foldable market,” the consultant added.

Still, pausing the base iPhone is no small risk. The standard model has remained Apple’s bread-and-butter device, especially for buyers who don’t want to spend over a thousand dollars.

What Comes Next

The iPhone 17 Air, expected later this year, will serve as an early test. If it performs well, it could give Apple confidence to move ahead with a bolder release strategy in 2026. If not, the company may have to rethink skipping a model that has anchored its lineup for nearly two decades.

For now, the only certainty is that Apple’s iPhone roadmap is getting harder to predict and that alone may be enough to keep fans watching closely.