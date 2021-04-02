Apple might Drop the iPhone Shipment Due to Chip Shortage

Apple may face production issues in iPhone 12 series due to chip shortage. iPhone 12 series becomes very popular and currently is a high-demand smartphone in the market. Apple iPhone 12 series sales increased the company’s market shares and take over Samsung, Apple reaches the top of the list and became the world’s largest mobile provider last year. Now the South Korean giant Samsung regains its top position worldwide, moving Apple to second.

Due to Chip Shortage, Apple might Drop the iPhone Shipment

Foxconn has confirmed that the shortage of chips to the manufacturer will drop the iPhone production. Foxconn, Apple’s largest supply chain partner, and a key partner in the production and assembly of the iPhone. Apple supplier, Foxconn has also stated that smartphone shipments can be reduced by 10 percent because of the increasing global chipset shortage. Liu Yangwei, Foxconn Founder has said, but the company is still extremely optimistic about the prediction for the rest of the year.

The company did not mention Apple in the statement, but Apple is the largest client of the company. In addition, the company claimed, “it has a rather limited impact on orders received a long time ago.”

In the second quarter of 2022, Foxconn predicts that the chipset shortfall will continue. Although the resources of Apple stated that, the company is still successfully handling the chip shortage as compare to other companies but if the chip problem continues, it would be a big challenge for the company.

According to the latest news from this month, it is also claimed that iPhones could face disruption due to Samsung’s supply chain issues. Currently, Samsung supplies iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 OLED displays.

