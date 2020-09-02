Apple Might Surprise to its Users with Ultra-light MacBook

The latest iPhones and iPads are so fast to beat with A-series chips to most of their competitors that power laptops or desktops. And reports kept claiming that Apple actually worked on laptops and desktops that featured A-series chips rather than Intel. Apple’s ARM MacBook Project could be able to be launched by the year 2020, some of these reports claimed. At WWDC 2020, Apple has confirmed plans for the replacement of Intel to upcoming Macs with New Silicon chips.

It’s not MacBook Pro, Air, or iMac, according to a new report. Instead, we look at an A14X chip which is a super-thin, super-light, 12-inch MacBook. This is the sort of processor we want to see in the latest iPad Pros after the introduction of the iPhone 12. Because the A14X is the 5 nm A14 bionic chip, which will power all the iPhone 12 versions this year.

By not updating Apple secretly destroyed the MacBook 12-inch line. But there may be an ARM future for the design that introduced Apple’s thinnest laptop ever. The China Times claims that the new notebook will weigh less than one kilogram and will arrive at the end of the year, which will about two pounds.

Expected Features of 12-Inch MacBook

The size and weight of the new 12-inch MacBook are not the only exciting aspects. The device is widely speculated to have a USB-C,15-20-hour battery life, and a Retina Display. Thanks to the faster, more efficient 5 nm processor due to which all these features are possible. The chip won’t just support resource-intensive apps and, high-resolution displays like the iPad Pro. It would also allow slimmer design, because the laptop may not need the same type of cooling as Air and Pro models need. This is only speculation at this point because it is not clear what kind of heat dissipation an A-series chip would require for laptops. The report also points out that Apple will include its GPU in future apple Silicon Macs, including a future iMac, to be released next year in the second half.

The GPU codename is “Lifuka,” and the chip is also built on a 5nm process, with TSMC tasked with manufacturing as well. The study reports that the new GPU would have improved per watt capacity and enhanced computing efficiency.

Irrespective of what Apple Silicone’s first powered Mac will be, Apple’s entire MacBook Pro lines are expected to move to ARM chips in the years to come, as announced by Apple. We have no confirmed release date or price details for this supposed 12-inch MacBook. But during its upcoming iPhone 12 launch event, Apple could announce the MacBook.

