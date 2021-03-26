Apple Music Introduces ‘Saylists’ Feature to Help with Speech-Sound Disorders Users

In partnership with Warner Music, Apple has reportedly introduced a new Saylists for voice and sound disorder people. The new feature uses an integrated algorithm to identify song lyrics which repeat complicated sounds. The young children with SSD are reported to have sound issues like “Ch, d, f, g, k, l, r, s, t and z.” The Saylists feature of Apple Music aim to relieve these listeners’ issues. One in every 12 kids in the identified some form of speech sound disorder (SSD).

Apple Music Introduces New ‘Saylists’ Feature to Help Users with Speech-Sound Disorders

According to BBC reports, the latest Saylists feature has been launched by Apple with callobration of Warner Music. The new functionality can analyse SSD-affected children’s lyrics and recognise words that can cause problematic for them. 70 million songs lyrics in the Apple Music collection were analysed by the algorithm and chose songs those were challenging and played the repeatedly. There are total 173 songs, including the “Don’t Start Now,” by Dua Lipa, “Good As Hell” by Lizzo and “Right Here Right Now” by Fatboy Slim.

Warner Music UK CEO Tony Harlow said, “Helping people with the hope we can support someone whose expression is challenging by building a motivational platform that is so attractive and easily available as saylists.”

Kamini Gadhok, Chief Executive Officer of the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists, monitor tge results from the Saylist feature, “We are always happy about positive and helping attitude towards language and speak disorder patients. We suggest effective assessment and monitoring of performance, as in all modern approaches and tools.”

Anoher therapist who is currently working with warner music on this project, said, “stylist feature gives pleasure and fun to practice the sounds with SSD patients, without getting bore and stress”.

