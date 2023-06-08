Apple Music, Podcasts and Maps Are Getting Exciting Features This Fall
Apple announced that its services including Apple Music, Podcasts and Maps are getting exciting Features this fall. Users can look forward to creating Collaborative Playlists on Apple Music, exploring offline maps and trails on Apple Maps, and experiencing new features on Apple Podcasts.
Additionally, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 will bring a range of enhancements for Apple device users worldwide.
Apple Music, Podcasts and Maps Are Getting Exciting Features This Fall
- Collaborative Playlists on Apple Music: Users can create and edit playlists together with family and friends, adding tracks and reacting with emoji.
- Apple Music Sing with Continuity Camera: Singers can use Continuity Camera to see themselves onscreen and apply camera filters while singing.
- Song Credits in Apple Music: You can now discover information about the artists who contributed to their favourite tracks.
- SharePlay in the car with Apple Music: Users can share control of the music playing in the car with other trusted iPhone devices, even without an Apple Music subscription.
- Apple Music radio shows on Apple Podcasts: Subscribers can now enjoy the entire catalogue of award-winning, commercial-free Apple Music radio shows on Apple Podcasts.
- Offline maps on Apple Maps: Users can easily download specific areas for offline use. They can access the turn-by-turn navigation, estimated arrival time, and find places.
- Real-time electric vehicle charging availability: Users can now check real-time charging station availability based on network and plug type.
- Park trails exploration on Apple Maps: Maps provides detailed information about park trails, including length, difficulty, and elevation gain.
- Custom Plans in Apple Fitness+: Users can receive custom workout or meditation schedules based on preferences like day, duration, and workout type.
See Also: Apple Messages in iOS 17 Brings Voicemail Transcription, a ‘Check In’ Safety Feature and More
- Stacks for queuing Fitness+ activities: Users can select multiple workouts and meditations to do consecutively without interruptions.
- Audio Focus on Fitness+: Users can prioritize music volume or the trainer’s voice for a focused workout or meditation.
- Puzzles on Apple News: Apple News+ subscribers can enjoy daily crosswords and mini-crosswords in partnership with The Puzzle Society.
- Apple News+ audio stories on Apple Podcasts: Subscribers can listen to narrated audio stories from leading magazines and newspapers on Apple Podcasts.
- Enhanced Now Playing experience on Apple Podcasts: A refreshed design with dynamic background, improved controls, and episode art support.
- Connect subscriptions to apps with Apple Podcasts: Users can access new shows and benefits by connecting eligible subscriptions to top App Store apps.
- Series pages on Apple Books: Users can easily explore and purchase books in a series. They can switch between eBook and audiobook versions.
- Recurring payments with Apple Cash: Set up regular payments, like allowances or shared expenses, on a weekly, biweekly, or monthly basis.
- ID presentation with iPhone and Apple Wallet: Users can securely present their ID stored in Apple Wallet to businesses, simplifying age verification or identity checks.
- Location sharing with Find My: Share and request locations directly through Find My in Messages, with the option to create routes in Maps.
- Item sharing with AirTag and Find My: You can invite up to five people to share the location of an AirTag or Find My network accessory. You can also enable easy tracking without unwanted notifications.