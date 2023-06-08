Apple announced that its services including Apple Music, Podcasts and Maps are getting exciting Features this fall. Users can look forward to creating Collaborative Playlists on Apple Music, exploring offline maps and trails on Apple Maps, and experiencing new features on Apple Podcasts.

Additionally, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 will bring a range of enhancements for Apple device users worldwide.

Apple Music, Podcasts and Maps Are Getting Exciting Features This Fall

Collaborative Playlists on Apple Music: Users can create and edit playlists together with family and friends, adding tracks and reacting with emoji.

Users can create and edit playlists together with family and friends, adding tracks and reacting with emoji. Apple Music Sing with Continuity Camera : Singers can use Continuity Camera to see themselves onscreen and apply camera filters while singing.

: Singers can use Continuity Camera to see themselves onscreen and apply camera filters while singing. Song Credits in Apple Music: You can now discover information about the artists who contributed to their favourite tracks.

You can now discover information about the artists who contributed to their favourite tracks. SharePlay in the car with Apple Music: Users can share control of the music playing in the car with other trusted iPhone devices, even without an Apple Music subscription.

Users can share control of the music playing in the car with other trusted iPhone devices, even without an Apple Music subscription. Apple Music radio shows on Apple Podcasts: Subscribers can now enjoy the entire catalogue of award-winning, commercial-free Apple Music radio shows on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribers can now enjoy the entire catalogue of award-winning, commercial-free Apple Music radio shows on Apple Podcasts. Offline maps on Apple Maps: Users can easily download specific areas for offline use. They can access the turn-by-turn navigation, estimated arrival time, and find places.

Users can easily download specific areas for offline use. They can access the turn-by-turn navigation, estimated arrival time, and find places. Real-time electric vehicle charging availability: Users can now check real-time charging station availability based on network and plug type.

Users can now check real-time charging station availability based on network and plug type. Park trails exploration on Apple Maps: Maps provides detailed information about park trails, including length, difficulty, and elevation gain.

Maps provides detailed information about park trails, including length, difficulty, and elevation gain. Custom Plans in Apple Fitness+: Users can receive custom workout or meditation schedules based on preferences like day, duration, and workout type.